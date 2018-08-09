MAHONING COURTS

COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKETS

Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Sandra D. Calvin, order of magistrate.

Paul A. Lyden et al v. Basista Holdings LLC, decision of magistrate.

Douglas E. Messimer et al v. Sunday Procter et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown Demolition v. Norma Carson, judgment for plaintiff.

State v. Joey Seaman, sentenced.

State v. Nicole A. Grannis, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Rodney McMeans, count 2 dismissed; forfeited.

State v. Justin Pitts, counts 2, 3 and 4 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Samantha Barnes, pleads guilty.

State v. Lesa Paris, counts 2 through 7 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Derrick Slocum, pleads guilty.

National Credit Acceptance Inc. et al v. Carol A. Durkin, order of magistrate.

BAC Home Loans Servicing LP v. Lee D. Pupio et al, dismissed.

Lawrence R. Myers v. Edward Kurdziel, dismissed.

Treadstone Properties LLC v. Erie Insurance et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kleine M. Tomko et al, order of magistrate.

Brittnie Mascarella v. Inspiring Minds, settled.

US Bank Trust NA v. Felicia L. Johnson-Braxton et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Falcon Transport Co. v. Jennifer Long et al, order of magistrate.

Jody E. Deflin et al v. Ronald G. Woods et al, settled.

Farmers Trust Co. v. Kathleen N. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Lorraine Vizi v. Walter Woods et al, summary judgment.

Midfirst Bank v. Jeffrey W. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Dominique C. Thomas v. Raven Phillips et al, order of magistrate.

Robert L. Davis Jr. et al v. Dicie Wells et al, order of magistrate.

Darlene Daley v. Best Buy Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Dina C. Iacobucci v. Dangelo L. Moore et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust NA v. John Schmidt et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Charles L. Frazier, order of magistrate.

Keybank National Association v. Kevin M. Saunders et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mark R. King et al, order of magistrate.

Rickey C. Krell v. Jerry Greene, order of magistrate.

Lydia Pacheco v. Elsy Gomes, order of magistrate.

Lydia Pacheco v. Alex Rodrigee-Peres, order of magistrate.

Troy Smith v. Patt Richey, order of magistrate.

Rebecca Cortez v. Domingo Reyes, order of magistrate.

Colleen Pritts v. Shawn E. Lee, order of magistrate.

State v. Jessica Mason, judgment entered.

State v. Ian Thomas, sentenced.

State v. Raeshawna Underwood, sentenced.

State v. Albert G. Maruna IV, sentenced.

State v. Anttonio R. Dent, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Jerome Varga, pleads guilty.

State v. Alexis Vandepol, pleads guilty.

State v. Ricky Carter, dismissed.

Portage Roofing Inc. v. Mike Coates Construction Co. Inc. et al, decision of magistrate.

David S. Kilgore v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, settled.

Theresa Johnson v. International House of Pancakes et al, order of magistrate.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Kierstin Gladwell, settled and dismissed.

Integrity Racing Stables LLC et al v. Paul Groves et al, order of magistrate.

Janin Pondillo et al v. William Bowers, settled.

Crosscountry Mortgage Inc. v. Patrick Manning et al, order of magistrate.

Margaret O’Neil v. FCA US LLC, dismissed.

Beckman Coulter Inc. v. Women’s OBGYN Care LLC, settled.

Rocky Nicoloff v. Jaylon A. Sanders et al, order of magistrate.

Erick Lagroux v. Michael A. Rubesich, dismissed.

Ilmir Stefanides v. Michael A. Rubesich, dismissed.

Dane J. Kirsch v. Adrienne Kinnick, dismissed.

Valerie M. Neely v. Adrienne Kinnick, dismissed.

Caretta Byrd v. Brittany Hoschar, dismissed.

Charles Hornyak v. Darlinda Milakovich-Hornyak, order of magistrate.

Charles Hornyak v. Justin Milakovich, order of magistrate.

State v. Willie Talley III, must enter and complete the in-patient program at CCA.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Estate of Everett McCreary et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Megan Miller v. Cardinal Mooney High School et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas R. Fiscus v. Tangier Bar Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Joann A. Rocci v. Fresenius Kidney Care Austintown et al, order of magistrate.

Robert J. Mitzel v. Erie Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Karen L. Stickle v. Lowes Home Centers LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Estate of Joseph J. Petrek et al v. Barbara E. Good et al, order of magistrate.

Rosiland Smith v. Angelica M. Bryant, order of magistrate.

Carissa L. Chacon-Rojas v. Milan N. Borelli, dismissed.

Larissa Reed v. Jennifer Johnson, order of magistrate.

Heather M. Ohl v. Gerald F. Deangelis, order of magistrate.

Elisa M. Hernandez v. Patt Richey, order of magistrate.

Darnell Jones Sr. v. Seniqua Mann, order of magistrate.

Kristi Ostaritz v. Shane Thorp-Meelfresh, order of magistrate.

Janay S. Dubose v. Julius Riley Jr., order of magistrate.

Antoinette T. Patton v. Aaron McGuire, order of magistrate.

State v. David R. Dragelevich, 2 years probation with APA.

State v. Darren L. Boatwright, dismissed.

State v. Jason Blalock, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Shaunte Williams, sentenced.

State v. John M. Dillon, sentenced.

State v. Brian Butler, sentenced.

State v. Robert D. Dragelevich, 2 years probation through APA.

State v. Anthony Vogle, sentenced.

State v. Johnny Eiland Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Leon C. Haskins Jr., pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Willie Talley III, pleads guilty.

Applecrest Condominium Association v. Jane Doe et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Estate of Elmer Cybak v. Zandra Cybak et al, order of magistrate.

Safe 2009-1 LLC v. James Kolbrick et al, dismissed.

George W. Hibbs Jr. v. Brian Ohare et al, dismissed.

Dr. Vanessa Jones et al v. PNC Bank National Assoc., order of magistrate.

Frederick Howk v. Lowes Homes Centers LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. National Assoc. v. Kathleen M. Kuzan et al, property withdrawn from sale.

Erin R. Seamons v. Karen M. Maffei et al, order of magistrate.

Gregory Blander v. Northeast Ohio Correctional Center et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Scott Barnes et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Angel Ramos v. Bert Pritchard et al, order of magistrate.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Markie Scott et al, order of magistrate.

Tamela Peddicord et al v. Heather Whittington et al, settled.

Dominic R. Polito v. Chemical Bank, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Denise Washington et al, order of magistrate.

Emily R. Bluedorn v. Alison T. Green et al, order of magistrate.

City of Campbell Ohio v. Odilio Gonzalez et al, default judgment.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Aames Funding Corp. et al, default judgment.

Melissa Nolfi et al v. YMCA of Youngstown Ohio et al, decision of magistrate.

American Express Bank FSB v. Ronald McGowen, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust National Assoc. v. Michelle Jones et al, dismissed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Assoc. v. Wilma L. Daley et al, foreclosure.