Mahoning awarded $146,000 in federal funding to fight the opioid epidemic
YOUNGSTOWN
The Mahoning County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health board was awarded $146,000 in federal funding to fight the opioid epidemic, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced today.
“This is terrific news for Mahoning County, and these new funds will help the community’s efforts to combat the heroin and prescription drug epidemic gripping our state,” said Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican. “I was proud to help secure the opioid funding” and “I have seen firsthand how this law is making a difference across our state. This is another positive step forward, but we must do more, and that’s why I continue to push for common-sense solutions” that “will help us turn the tide of addiction in Ohio and around the country.”
