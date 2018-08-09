Mahoning agencies creating campus for fresh food, special needs jobs

YOUNGSTOWN

Numerous local agencies are coming together for an initiative that would provide fresh, nutritious food to people in the community who need it and create employment opportunities for adults with special needs.

The Mahoning County commissioners heard at their meeting Thursday from Alta Care Group CEO Joe Shorokey about plans to start a food-service program at the former Youngstown Developmental Center. The 10-building, 35-acre campus on State Line Road in Austintown closed last year, and the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board plans to buy it from the state for $1.

Local agencies are collaborating on plans to turn the campus into a facility that will serve the community, such as by offering space and activities that will allow caregivers some respite and providing opportunities for individuals with special needs.

The plans for a food-service program came about after Alta acquired the Head Start preschool program and found many children were lacking food, particularly healthy food, Shorokey said.

