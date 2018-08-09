Kindergartners learns fire, bus safety at Boardman Safety Village

BOARDMAN — An estimated 130 incoming kindergarten students representing West Boulevard, Robinwood Lane, Market Street and Stadium Drive elementary schools took part in this morning’s Safety Village at Glenwood Junior High School.

The hands-on program’s chief aim was to instill in the youngsters the importance of a variety of safety lessons before the start of the school year.

Hosting the event were the Boardman PTA Council, along with the school district and the township.

Other core areas covered included bus safety, as well as the importance of using seat belts in cars, wearing helmets on bicycles and properly using crosswalks, noted Lia Rudiak, event coordinator.

