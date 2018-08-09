Kamala Harris to speak at NAACP dinner

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

A U.S. senator who’s considered a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 will keynote an NAACP dinner in Ohio.

The Cincinnati chapter of the civil-rights group said California Sen. Kamala Harris will speak Oct. 6 at its annual Freedom Fund dinner in the downtown Cincinnati convention center.

The 53-year-old former state attorney general for California was elected to the Senate in 2016. She is working on a book to be published next year. She was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father. She graduated from historically black Howard University and earned her law degree at University of California Hastings College of the Law before becoming a prosecutor.

Ohio is an often-pivotal swing state that Republican Donald Trump carried in 2016 after Barack Obama carried it twice.