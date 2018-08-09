Kamala Harris to speak at NAACP dinner
Associated Press
CINCINNATI
A U.S. senator who’s considered a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 will keynote an NAACP dinner in Ohio.
The Cincinnati chapter of the civil-rights group said California Sen. Kamala Harris will speak Oct. 6 at its annual Freedom Fund dinner in the downtown Cincinnati convention center.
The 53-year-old former state attorney general for California was elected to the Senate in 2016. She is working on a book to be published next year. She was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father. She graduated from historically black Howard University and earned her law degree at University of California Hastings College of the Law before becoming a prosecutor.
Ohio is an often-pivotal swing state that Republican Donald Trump carried in 2016 after Barack Obama carried it twice.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 30, 2018 midnight
New rallying call for 2020 Democrats: ‘Abolish ICE’
- February 26, 2018 midnight
Calif. Democratic Party won't endorse Dianne Feinstein
- December 21, 2016 midnight
Something old or new for Dems?
- June 25, 2018 10:17 a.m.
Colleague cracks Sen. McCaskill’s rib with Heimlich maneuver
- January 10, 2017 9:31 p.m.
Intelligence chiefs tell Trump of potentially compromising info held by Russia
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.