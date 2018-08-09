Judge bans homeless from setting up camps anywhere in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI (AP)
An Ohio judge has barred homeless people from setting up encampments anywhere in Hamilton County, the latest development in a weekslong sweep of the tent cities in Cincinnati.
The judge on Thursday expanded an order that initially prohibited homeless camps in Cincinnati’s downtown area near high profile sports and entertainment venues. The county prosecutor’s office says the amendment went into effect immediately, but is enforceable only as long as there is room in shelters for the homeless.
This is the second time Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has amended his initial request after learning the tent cities moved just outside restricted areas each time. Deters has cited public health and safety issues in his requests.
Homeless advocates say they plan to fight the expansion of the restricted area in court.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 9, 2018 11:35 a.m.
Federal judge denies homeless request to block Hamilton County action
- August 3, 2018 2:05 p.m.
Federal judge won’t stop closure of Ohio homeless camp
- July 17, 2017 2:30 p.m.
Ohio prosecutor to announce whether he'll try cop 3rd time
- February 14, 2018 2:20 p.m.
Ohio city's ex-human resources director facing sex charges
- November 13, 2016 midnight
Deadlocked jurors force mistrial in shooting
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.