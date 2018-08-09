Greatest Golfer No. 9 — over 250 golfers 6 straight years

Greatest Golfer of the Valley enters its 9th season next week, and for the 6th straight year — the Farmers National Bank 54-hole adult amateur tournament has surpassed 250 Valley golfers.

Registration for this and the other events wraps this weekend.

The Coors Light Greatest Scramble Championship will assemble some of the biggest names — young and old — in Valley golf on Monday at 1 p.m. at The Lake Club.

The inaugural Ladies 2-player championship hosted by Board Certified Gastroenterologists will tee Wednesday at Trumbull Country Club.

And the fun bashfest that is the Covelli Enterprises long drive contest will take place Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Tippecanoe Country Club.

Register here for all events (except the scramble event — which has been by qualifier series all summer.)

All events are free to the public to watch.

We're pleased to announce the course lineup for this year.

==

FRIDAY:

Mill Creek North

8 a.m.-9:30: Men's Open, Men’s 3-6 handicaps and Ladies Open, 9+, 15-20, 21-25.

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 3-6 and 11-13

Tees: BLUE for Men Open and 3-6; RED for Ladies; WHITE for Men 11-13)

(NOTE - Men's 3-6 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

==

Mill Creek South

8 a.m.-9:30: Seniors Open, 4-8, 9-13 and 14-20 handicaps, Super Seniors, Men’s 7-10 and 17-21 Handicap

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 7-10 and Men’s 14-16

Tees: WHITE for Men's divisions and Senior Open; GOLD TEES for other Seniors play)

(NOTE - Men's 7-10 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

=

SATURDAY (Tee assignments coming; will follow Mill Creek lead)

Avalon — Men’s 7-10 and 11-13 — 10:30 a.m. Tees: No. 3 tees will be used.

Oak Tree — Men’s 14-16 and 17-21 — 2 p.m.

Tippecanoe — Men’s Open and 3-6, Ladies Open, 9-14, 15-20, 21-25 — 10 a.m. Tees: Men's Open-Tee 1; Men's 3-6- Tee 2; Ladies Open-Tee 4; all other Ladies-Tee 5

Youngstown — Seniors Open, 4-8, 9-13, 14-20, Supers — 10:30 a.m. Tees: Senior Open, Tee III; All others, Tee II