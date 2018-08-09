Feds: Man offered $500 for killing of ICE agents
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with offering $500 to anyone who would kill a federal immigration officer.
Federal prosecutors in Boston today said 33-year-old Brandon Ziobrowski is charged with using interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person.
Authorities say on July 2 the Cambridge man tweeted: "I am broke but will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ICE agent."
Ziobrowski also allegedly tweeted repeatedly he wanted to "slit" U.S. Sen. John McCain's throat.
Ziobrowski was arrested in New York and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court there before being transported back to Massachusetts.
It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.
