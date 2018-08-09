Feds: Man kept selling drugs after warrant served

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

Court documents say a Warren man charged this week with keeping a drug house continued selling drugs even after investigators served a search warrant there in March.

Robert Lang Jr., 24, of Mason Street, was arrested Tuesday on charges of maintaining a drug-involved premise distributing controlled substances. He is being held in detention pending a hearing today before U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Lang was arrested after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Trumbull Ashtabula Group anti-drug task force and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

An affidavit filed in the case said an investigation into Lang began in February after authorities were told he was selling drugs out of the house.

Investigators used confidential sources to buy drugs from Lang at the home, the affidavit said, and they were wired for sound. Three times they were used to purchase drugs at the home, and some of those times there were other people buying drugs there as well, the affidavit said.

On March 9, a warrant was served at the home, and police had to knock the front door down because it was barricaded with furniture. The affidavit said an ounce of heroin was found inside, an ounce of crack cocaine was found outside, and investigators found other items that are used to package and sell drugs as well as a magazine for an assault rifle and the opiate antidote naloxone.

In June, investigators learned that drugs were being sold again from the home, and they sent the sources back three times, twice in June and once in July, where they were able to buy more drugs, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said a check of city records shows that the water bill at the home is in Lang’s name.