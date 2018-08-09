YOUNGSTOWN

The votes are in and the Chaney High School Cowboys are sticking with tradition.

The school’s logo from the days before the school became a visual and performing arts and science, technology, engineering and mathematics, returns this year.

Robert Kearns, Chaney’s new principal, decided to let the community decide. He presented options for a prospective logo, asking people to vote for their favorite on social media.

“The rich traditions and history of success at Chaney belong to the community and alumni,” Kearns said. “As a result it was very important for us to listen to the feedback of alumni and community members.”



The logo selected is a cowboy silhouette atop a bucking horse. The logo’s debut -- or resurgence -- coincides with athletics returning to the school.

The Cowboys will field a freshman football team this fall with varsity returning next fall.

The social media campaign allowed students, community members and alumni to vote for their favorite.

“The response of the community and Chaney faithful was overwhelming for preserving the traditional logo of the past," the principal said. “As Chaney moves into the future we want our students to be tied into the tradition of success from the past.”

School district CEO Krish Mohip, who decided last August to bring back the Golden Bear as East High School’s mascot based on community and alumni input, looks forward to seeing the Chaney Cowboys riding again.

“Our community is rooted in tradition and schools and sports teams play a big part in that,” he said. “Bringing back the same Cowboy logo aligns perfectly with athletics returning to the school.”

Reviving athletics at Chaney and developing teams for younger students fits with Mohip’s strategic plan for the Youngstown City School District. It offers supports to students beyond the classroom, in accordance with Goal II, “Supporting the Whole Child.” It also is expected to engage more people throughout the community. Goal III is “Parent, Family and Community Engagement.”