Cerni Motors to host car, motorcycle show

Austintown

Cerni Motors will host its sixth annual Antique Truck, Car and Motorcycle Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at its location at state Route 46 and Interstate 80.

This year’s show will benefit Making Kids Count, a nonprofit organization serving the material needs of children.

Businesses to help raise funds for Akron Children’s

BOARDMAN

Texas Roadhouse, Menchie’s and Rise Pies will donate a percentage of their sales on select days today and this month to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Texas Roadhouse in Boardman will donate from 4 to 8 p.m. today; Menchie’s from noon to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; and Rise Pies in Boardman and Howland from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 20

All funds raised during the events will benefit local children.

Strides for Students to take place Sunday

GROVE CITY, PA.

Grove City Premium Outlets will host its annual Strides for Students 5k and Club Challenge at 8 a.m. Sunday at the outlets.

The race will benefit the Simon Youth Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that offers at-risk students educational opportunities, career development and life-skills services.

Race-day registration opens from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. and will cost $30. Racers age 12 and under and 60 and older will receive a $5 discount.

Senator: Russia breached Florida election systems

WASHINGTON

Florida’s Democratic senator said Wednesday that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state’s election systems ahead of this year’s midterms, but state officials said they have no information to support the claim.

“They have already penetrated certain counties in the state, and they now have free rein to move about,” Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times.

Nelson, who is running for re-election, declined to identify which counties have been penetrated, saying it was classified. “The threat is real, and elections officials – at all levels – need to address the vulnerabilities.”

Man upset by wife’s illness kills them both at hospital

VALHALLA, N.Y.

A man who said he wanted to end his ailing wife’s suffering shot her to death in her bed at a suburban New York hospital Wednesday and then killed himself, police said.

Richard DeLucia, 71, left a note at the couple’s condo indicating he was distraught about how his wife, Ann, 70, was suffering and wanted to put a stop to her ordeal, Westchester County police spokesman Kieran O’Leary said.

Then the husband went to his wife’s room at Westchester Medical Center with a licensed .38-caliber revolver, fired a single shot that killed his wife and then took his own life with another shot, police said. No one else was in the room at the time, authorities said.

Staff/wire reports

