CANDIDATES AND ISSUES | General election

These are the nonpartisan candidates and issues filing by Wednesday’s deadline to get on the Nov. 6 ballot. This doesn’t include candidates, even those unopposed, who won their political party’s May 8 primary. The list is unofficial until certified by county boards of elections. Trumbull County liquor options will be listed later. An * denotes incumbents.

MAHONING COUNTY

County Court Judge (Term starting Jan. 1, 2019): Scott D. Hunter*, 7857 Huntington Circle, Boardman 44512.

County Court Judge (Term starting Jan. 2, 2019): Joseph M. Houser*, 7900 Walnut St. #26, Boardman 44512.

County Court Judge (Term starting Jan. 3, 2019): A. Ross Douglass, 3655 Villa Rosa Drive, Canfield 44406; Matt Gambrel, 8542 Ivy Hill Drive, Boardman 44514; Christopher Sammarone, 1680 Gully Top Lane, Canfield 44406; J.P. Morgan, 4020 Tippecanoe Road, Boardman 44511; Kathy McNabb Welsh, 522 Deer Run Drive, Boardman 44512; Kelly Johns, 217 Jade Circle 44406, Canfield; Molly Johnson, 281 Chapel Lane, Canfield 44406.

ISSUES

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board: A 1.35-mill – a 0.85-mill renewal and a 0.5-mill increase – levy for five years for current expenses to raise $5,429,527 annually.

Mahoning County Children Services: A 1.85-mill, 5-year renewal levy for care and placement of children to raise $7,616,189 annually.

Austintown: A 3.2-mill – a 2.4-mill replacement and a 0.8-mill increase – levy for police services to raise $1,990,583 annually.

Beaver: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents.

Beaver: A 1-mill, 5-year additional levy for the fire department to raise $195,613 annually.

Berlin: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents.

Boardman Park: A 0.6-mill – a 0.3-mill renewal and a 0.3-mill increase – levy for park purposes to raise $504,441 annually.

Campbell: Renewal of a 1-percent income tax for five years.

Canfield City: A charter amendment to restrict council members, including current ones, from serving more than four consecutive terms.

Canfield City: A charter amendment to have council members, starting with the 2019 general election, elected to four-year terms.

Coitsville: A 2-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for fire services to raise $59,223 annually.

Ellsworth: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents.

Green: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents.

Jackson: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents.

Jackson: A 1.5-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for the police department to raise $138,602 annually.

Poland Township: A 2.03-mill, 7-year additional levy for streets and bridges to raise $650,317 annually.

Sebring: A 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for recreational purposes to raise $16,334 annually.

Smith: A 1-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses to raise $67,760 annually.

Struthers: A 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for streets and bridges to raise $302,466 annually.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District (Poland): A 1-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for fire services to raise $380,359 annually.

Boardman Schools: A 2.4-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements to raise $1,999,547 annually.

Poland Schools: A 2.65-mill, 5-year renewal levy for emergency requirements to raise $1,068,055 annually.

South Range Schools: An 8.8-mill, 10-year renewal levy for 10 years to avoid an operating deficit to raise $1,781,555 annually.

Western Reserve Schools: A 0.5-percent, 5-year additional earned income tax to raise about $850,000 annually.

LIQUOR OPTIONS

Austintown 13: Permit the Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Fabulous Times, 3681 Connecticut Ave.

Austintown 19: Permit the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Marino’s, 5423 Mahoning Ave.

Boardman 2: Permit the sale of spirituous liquor at Fire Fox Cafe, 7393 California Ave.

Boardman 3: Permit the sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pho Saigon, 6532 South Ave.

Boardman 3: Permit the Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pho Saigon, 6532 South Ave.

Boardman 29: Permit the sale of beer at Roxbury Pizza, 558 E. Western Reserve Road.

Boardman 29: Permit the Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Roxbury Pizza, 558 E. Western Reserve Road.

Campbell 3B: Permit the Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Papa’s Paradise, 284 12th St.

Ellsworth 2: Permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages at Ellsworth Sunoco, 11025 Akron Canfield Road.

Ellsworth 2: Permit the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Ellsworth Sunoco, 11025 Akron Canfield Road.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

County Court Judge-Eastern District (Term starting Jan. 1, 2019): Marty Nosich, 143 W. Main St., Cortland.

State Board of Education 7th District (Term starting January 1, 2019): Sarah E. Fowler*, 2952 St. Route 45N, Rock Creek; Marianne James, 2960 Forest Avenue, Niles.

ISSUES

Bazetta: A 3-mill additional levy for five years for roads and bridges to raise $90,859 annually.

Labrae Schools: A 3-mill renewal levy for five years for renovating and equipping school sites to raise $225,430 annually.

Lakeview Schools: A 3.2-mill renewal levy for five years for emergency requirements to raise $890,000 annually.

Liberty Schools: A 3.7-mill renewal levy for five years for emergency requirements to raise $839,531 annually.

Liberty: A replacement of 1.25 mills of an existing tax and an increase of 1.25 mills for 12 years for general construction to raise $543,924 annually.

Maplewood Schools: A 5-mill renewal for five years for renovating and remodeling to raise $180,230 annually.

Mecca: A 1-mill additional tax for five years for current expenses to raise $44,965 annually.

Newton: A 0.5-mill renewal for five years for cemetery maintenance to raise $62,495 annually.

Newton Falls Joint Fire District: A 2.5-mill renewal for five years for providing emergency medical service to raise $62,694 annually.

Newton Falls: A charter amendment to raise the salary of the mayor by 1.5 percent.

Newton Falls: A 2-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for roads and bridges to raise $117,877 annually.

Niles Schools: An 11.7-mill substitute levy for a continuing period of time for necessary requirements to raise $2.6 million annually.

Southington Schools: A 3.85-renewal levy for four years for emergency requirements to raise $250,000 annually.

Southington: A 1-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for the fire department to raise $65,652 annually.

Warren Township: A 1.5-mill renewal for five years for police vehicles and communications to raise $133,465 annually.

West Farmington: A 6.6-mill renewal for five years for operating expenses to raise $133,830 annually.