Butler in Youngstown to exhibit rock icon Mellencamp exhibit this fall
YOUNGSTOWN
A new exhibition of paintings by rock icon John Mellencamp will open at the Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., on Sept. 20 and run through Nov. 18.
“John Mellencamp: Expressionist” will be the artist’s second show with the Butler, following his 2013-14 exhibition at the museum’s Trumbull Branch in Howland.
The upcoming exhibition will include more than 40 large-scale oil portraits and mixed-media pieces that deal with issues of the working class and bittersweet truths of the human condition. They also share the anti-establishment attitude found in the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s music.
“This is John Mellencamp’s second major exhibition at the Butler Institute of American Art, and one that truly reveals the depth of his talent as a visual artist,” said Louis A. Zona, executive director of the museum, where admission is always free.
Read more about the exhibit in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
