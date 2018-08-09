Businessman snags multiple appliances at YSU sale, leaving others empty-handed

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A big used-appliance sale at Youngstown State University drew 200 prospective buyers – and some complaints Thursday on social media.

University Courtyard is housing for YSU students. A sale of its older appliances, open to the public, was slated to start at noon, but many people started lining up at 8 a.m.

There were about 50 refrigerators, stoves and microwaves each available at the beginning of the sale.

One woman took to social media a couple of hours later to complain that a businessman at the front of the line bought the remainder of the stoves and fridges before she and some others had the chance to snag one.

Read more about what happened in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.