Attorney questions allegation in N.M. compound case

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A defense attorney is questioning accusations that a man arrested at a ramshackle New Mexico compound was training children to commit school shootings.

Aleks Kostich of the Taos County Public Defender's Office said Wednesday the allegations by prosecutors against Siraj Ibn Wahhaj lacked additional explanation, except to say the information came from the foster parent of a child removed from the compound last week.

Kostich says he believes prosecutors are not certain about the credibility of the source.

Wahhaj and four other adults were arrested last Friday during a raid at the compound in Amalia, where authorities say they found 11 hungry children living in filth.

Authorities were searching for a missing boy.

They say they found the remains of a small child but medical examiners have not identified the remains.