Area agency looks to provide food-service program for Mahoning County agencies

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners today heard about a vision to provide fresh local food to people in the community while also providing employment opportunities to adults with special needs.

Joe Shorokey, CEO of Alta Behavioral Healthcare, presented information about a planned food-service operation to the commissioners at their meeting.

The operation would be based out of the former Youngstown Development Center, a state-owned campus on State Line Road in Austintown that closed last year. The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board is looking to acquire the 10-building, 35-acre property from the state for $1.

Shorokey said plans for a food-service program came about after Alta acquired the Head Start preschool program and observed that children were lacking food, particularly healthy food.

“That resonated with me. That resonated with a number of our staff. We began thinking about doing something different,” Shorokey said.

A consultant recently completed a market analysis, and Alta will now put together a business plan.

