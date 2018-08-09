2 women, man hospitalized after shooting in Pennsylvania


August 9, 2018 at 2:42p.m.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A shooting in an eastern Pennsylvania community has left two women and a man wounded.

The shooting in Easton apparently occurred early today. Authorities learned about it when officers went to a hospital where two of the victims had been taken, and the third victim also showed up there later this morning.

The three victims – two women ages 19 and 20 and a 23-year-old man – were all being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Their names and further details on their conditions have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities say a car was seen fleeing the area, though it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone in the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$480000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000