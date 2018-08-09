2 women, man hospitalized after shooting in Pennsylvania
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A shooting in an eastern Pennsylvania community has left two women and a man wounded.
The shooting in Easton apparently occurred early today. Authorities learned about it when officers went to a hospital where two of the victims had been taken, and the third victim also showed up there later this morning.
The three victims – two women ages 19 and 20 and a 23-year-old man – were all being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Their names and further details on their conditions have not been released.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities say a car was seen fleeing the area, though it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone in the vehicle was involved in the shooting.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 1, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Man gets time served for hitting friend with bat
- March 15, 2018 8:33 a.m.
Man shoots 2 at hospital before killing self; 1 victim dead
- January 28, 2018 4:29 p.m.
Five people found dead at Pittsburgh-area car wash
- November 10, 2016 12:13 p.m.
2 police officers shot in western Pennsylvania
- February 14, 2018 7:51 p.m.
UPDATE | As many as 17 dead in Fla. school shooting, 16 more wounded
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.