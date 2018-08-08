YSU appliance sale

YOUNGSTOWN

Great deals are to be had as Youngstown State University puts up for sale used appliances from the University Courtyard apartments, noon to 4 p.m. Thursday in the R23 parking lot next to the apartments on the east side of campus.

Items for sale include refrigerators, electric stoves, dishwashers, over-the-range microwaves and ceiling fans. The lot includes about 50 of each appliance and 25 ceiling fans. The refrigerators are between 6- and 7-years-old, and the remaining items are 15 years old.

Refrigerators are priced at $75, stoves are $10, and dishwashers, microwaves and ceiling fans are $5. All items are sold as is and need to be taken on the day of the sale. Cash and credit cards are accepted. All sales are final.

