Youngstown won't run Youngstown Thermal, mayor says
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown Thermal’s receiver wants the city to take over the utility company, but Youngstown officials say they won’t do it.
“There is no interest in the city running it at this time,” said Mayor Jamael Tito Brown. “It’s another responsibility. I don’t want to add another burden to the city of Youngstown. We want to be part of the solution, but taking it over is not going to happen.”
Reg Martin, Youngstown Thermal’s receiver, asked the city to take over the company at tonight’s city council public utilities committee meeting.
City council members at the meeting also opposed the proposal.
Youngstown Thermal provides steam and chilled water service for heating purposes to 36 downtown customers, including the city.
For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- August 2, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Judge selects veteran businessman to operate downtown utility company
- July 1, 2017 12:10 a.m.
PUCO asks AG to appoint Youngstown Thermal receiver
- January 12, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Energy company says it can save city millions
- June 30, 2017 12:01 a.m.
Youngstown Thermal hints at energy crisis
- November 7, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Avers to ask city to consider Thermal
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.