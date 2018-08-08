Youngstown won't run Youngstown Thermal, mayor says

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Thermal’s receiver wants the city to take over the utility company, but Youngstown officials say they won’t do it.

“There is no interest in the city running it at this time,” said Mayor Jamael Tito Brown. “It’s another responsibility. I don’t want to add another burden to the city of Youngstown. We want to be part of the solution, but taking it over is not going to happen.”

Reg Martin, Youngstown Thermal’s receiver, asked the city to take over the company at tonight’s city council public utilities committee meeting.

City council members at the meeting also opposed the proposal.

Youngstown Thermal provides steam and chilled water service for heating purposes to 36 downtown customers, including the city.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com