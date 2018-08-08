Youngstown police need your help to find shooting suspect
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are looking for Jerry Womack, 34, the prime suspect in the shooting of Larry Burgess that occurred Tuesday on Mumford Drive on the city’s East Side.
Warrants have been issued for Womack on charges of of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers are asking if anyone sees Womack that they call 911 or call 330-742-8950.
Police said Womack is considered armed and dangerous.
