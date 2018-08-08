Youngstown firefighters extinguish blazes on South, East sides

YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters early today battled blazes within an hour of each other on different sides of town.

About 2:20 a.m., crews arriving at vacant 418 W. Delason Ave. home on the South Side found the home already fully engulfed and they immediately began operations to protect neighboring homes. Damage was listed at $6,000, a total loss.

About 2:35 a.m., crews were called to a vacant 130 S. Forest Ave. home on the East Side, where they found a fire on the front porch that spread to the second floor. Damage there is also listed at $6,000.

There were no injuries in either blaze.