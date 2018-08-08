Youngstown firefighters douse West Side car fire
YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters returning from a fire on the South Side early today stumbled across a man on the West Side watching a car that was on fire.
Firefighters on Engine 3 were returning to their station about 3:20 a.m. when they saw the car on Imperial Street on the side of the road fully engulfed and a man was standing there watching.
The fire was quickly put out, and police were also notified because of the man standing in the street, reports said.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 6, 2017 midnight
City firefighters battle 4 weekend blazes
- November 3, 2017 12:03 a.m.
Warren firefighters probe 3 possible arsons in 2 days
- August 30, 2017 12:13 p.m.
Youngstown firefighters on scene at North Side fire
- September 23, 2017 midnight
Man crashes into back of Warren Giant Eagle in suicide attempt
- July 3, 2017 10:08 a.m.
Report: Man shot up car, house, smashed gas meter
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.