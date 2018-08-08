Youngstown firefighters douse West Side car fire

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters returning from a fire on the South Side early today stumbled across a man on the West Side watching a car that was on fire.

Firefighters on Engine 3 were returning to their station about 3:20 a.m. when they saw the car on Imperial Street on the side of the road fully engulfed and a man was standing there watching.

The fire was quickly put out, and police were also notified because of the man standing in the street, reports said.