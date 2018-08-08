Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
ATLANTA (AP) — A woman seen speeding through a stop sign at 60 mph told officers they shouldn't arrest her because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl," police said.
Her eyes glossy and bloodshot, Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was slurring her words and a breathalyzer showed her blood-alcohol level at .18 percent, according to police in Bluffton, South Carolina.
But Cutshaw, 32, told the arresting officer she shouldn't be jailed because she was a cheerleader, a dancer and a sorority girl who graduated from a "high accredited university."
Taken to the police station in handcuffs, she described herself as a white "thoroughbred" and "went on to say 'I'm a white, clean girl,'" the officer wrote in his report.
"I asked what that had to do with anything?" wrote the officer, who also is white.
She replied, "You're a cop, you should know what that means," and, "You're a cop, you should know based on the people that come in this room."
Also, "she repeatedly stated, 'my partner is a cop,'" and said she'd been trying to get to her boyfriend's house when she was pulled over early Saturday.
Cutshaw, a real-estate agent, told the officer she'd had two glasses of wine at The Bluffton Room, an upscale restaurant of gracious service and table-side preparations, its website advertises.
How full were the wine glasses? "I mean I was celebrating my birthday," she replied.
After another officer found marijuana and rolling papers in her car, she said she "may have" smoked pot earlier that evening as well, the report said.
Cutshaw was jailed on charges including drunken driving, speeding and marijuana possession, based in part on her own statements.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 24, 2017 10:41 a.m.
Woman tells Austintown cops she turned to prostitution because she couldn't find a job
- August 3, 2016 midnight
- August 8, 2017 2:09 p.m.
Woman arrested on drug charges tells cops she needs help
- April 14, 2017 11:38 a.m.
Austintown police make yet another prostitution arrest
- January 11, 2018 11:17 a.m.
Woman nabbed by Austintown cops "aimed to please," report says
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.