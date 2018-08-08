West Nile mosquitoes found in Champion and Newton Falls sample sites

WARREN

Two mosquito pools, one each in Champion Township and Newton Falls, tested positive for West Nile Virus, reported the Ohio Department of Health. The samples were collected between July 18 and 26.

One mosquito pool was from the MetroParks bike trail in Champion and the other from the Newton Falls Community Center, reported the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

To date, there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in Trumbull County. However, with the presence of positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool, local health officials are asking residents to vigilant against being bitten by a mosquito.