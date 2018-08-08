West Nile mosquitoes found in Champion and Newton Falls sample sites
WARREN
Two mosquito pools, one each in Champion Township and Newton Falls, tested positive for West Nile Virus, reported the Ohio Department of Health. The samples were collected between July 18 and 26.
One mosquito pool was from the MetroParks bike trail in Champion and the other from the Newton Falls Community Center, reported the Trumbull County Combined Health District.
To date, there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in Trumbull County. However, with the presence of positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool, local health officials are asking residents to vigilant against being bitten by a mosquito.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 17, 2017 2:35 p.m.
Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Mahoning County
- July 24, 2018 10:14 a.m.
Officials say mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus
- July 25, 2018 12:06 a.m.
West Nile virus found in Youngstown mosquito
- August 23, 2017 midnight
West Nile virus mosquitoes found near wetlands
- August 22, 2017 7:16 p.m.
Mosquitoes trapped on Austintown schools’ wetland area tested positive for the West Nile Virus
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.