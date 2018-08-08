Warren trustees sues recovery house operators

Staff report

WARREN

The Warren Township trustees have filed legal action against the owner of a recovery house at 4015 Leavitt Drive, saying it violates the single-family residential zoning for the neighborhood.

The suit is filed by the trustees and their zoning inspector in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court against FSSH Holdings of Akron and its statutory agent, Scott Wilkes of Akron.

The suit says the property was developed as a single-family home and was used for that purpose.

But the township believes the home has been used for short-term, transient housing for five to 10 unrelated individuals in recent months. People in recovery houses like this typically stay less than 30 days, the suit says.

“Short-term transient housing such as being provided by FSSH does not conform to the single-family, residential zoning classification of the property” and is therefore in violation of the zoning resolution, the suit says.

A call to a number in Akron for Wilkes, of Wilkes Energy, was not returned Tuesday. Also, a call to Cindy Woodford, chief operating officer of the First Step Recovery detoxification and treatment center on Youngstown Road, which is affiliated with the recovery house, was not returned.

The suit seeks an injunction declaring that the recovery house cannot continue to operate there. The suit was filed by Atty. James F. Mathews of Baker, Dublikar, Beck, Wiley & Mathews of North Canton.