Treatment facility has grand opening


August 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

Verifiable Recovery Network celebrated the grand opening of a new treatment facility in New Castle on Tuesday. The facility is run through the Substance Abuse Coalition Summits of New Castle.

The VRN uses a “total abstinence medicinally assisted treatment program” to treat addictions.

The facility is located at the Joshuason Rehabilitation building at 3212 Wilmington Road in New Castle.

