Treatment facility has grand opening
NEW CASTLE, Pa.
Verifiable Recovery Network celebrated the grand opening of a new treatment facility in New Castle on Tuesday. The facility is run through the Substance Abuse Coalition Summits of New Castle.
The VRN uses a “total abstinence medicinally assisted treatment program” to treat addictions.
The facility is located at the Joshuason Rehabilitation building at 3212 Wilmington Road in New Castle.
