A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Aug. 2

Harassment: A Dobbins Road woman said she’s being harassed via telecommunications.

Aug. 3

Bad check: A $2,983 check was reportedly passed at a Timothy Knoll Drive residence, then returned for insufficient funds.

BOARDMAN

Aug. 3

Theft: A Jennette Drive woman alleged a former tenant took a washing machine and dryer, a refrigerator, a dishwasher and a gas stove from her rental property.

Theft: A Sheldon Avenue woman told police her daughter’s $204 mountain bike was removed from their front porch.

Bad check: A man reportedly paid for a lawn mower at Agnew’s Farm Equipment Inc., 7700 Market St., with a $5,325 check that bounced because of having been written on a closed account.

Theft: Robert H. Wheaton III, 30, who listed addresses in Stow and on Southern Boulevard in Boardman, was charged after a $20 car radio transmitter was stolen from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive. Wheaton also was wanted on a Columbiana County warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: A Campbell woman noticed her purse missing from her vehicle while at a doctor’s office in the 5800 block of Market Street.

Theft: The front license plate was removed from a car in the 200 block of Argyle Avenue.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A woman reportedly rented a 2019 Chevrolet Impala in early June for one week but has failed to return it to Enterprise Rent-a-Car, 7880 Market St.

Theft: Ceira M. Buckner of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, faced a charge after $382 worth of shoes and other items was stolen from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road. Buckner, 30, also was wanted on a probation-violation charge from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department.

Theft: A woman in her 40s or 50s reportedly stole a package of batteries, a phone charger and other merchandise from Dollar General, 4996 Market St.

Fraud: A Saddlebrook Drive woman found out someone without authorization made two such charges to her PayPal account that came to about $132.

Theft: Richard Williams Jr., 49, of South Avenue, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of $49 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Theft: Dakota N. Guy, 19, of Alliance, along with a 15-year-old Salem boy, was charged, accused of stealing from Walmart $129 worth of items that included a pack of bandanas.

Aug. 4

Employee theft: Zachary M. Tallman, 20, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, was charged after having been accused of using several gift cards over a six-week period to buy merchandise from the J.C. Penney store in Southern Park Mall for an employee discount without having placed any money on the cards, resulting in a $515 loss.

Fraud: A Southwoods Avenue man told police he received an email claiming he had been pre-approved for a $5,000 loan before the caller asked for his bank account information, supposedly to deposit the funds. The caller then said an error had occurred and instructed the accuser to repay $500 via gift cards before he discovered it was a scam.

Menacing: A township man alleged his former girlfriend has sent and made four months’ worth of unwanted text messages and calls to him. She also has driven past the accuser’s residence and sat in her vehicle nearby, he further alleged.

Theft: A man in his 30s reportedly stole a $600 rolling mattress from Big Lots, 7110 South Ave.

Theft: A woman reportedly took $252 worth of items, including two handbags, from The Avenue, 511 Boardman-Canfield Road, before nearly $82 worth of the merchandise was recovered.

Forgery: Authorities responded to a report of a fraudulent check being passed at Checksmart, 112 Boardman-Poland Road, where they charged Dena L. Milanowski, 37, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, with one felony count each of forgery and receiving stolen property after her boyfriend alleged she had his checks without permission. Also, 10 additional checks were found in Milanowski’s purse that had been cashed for varying amounts; in addition, she admitted having altered a name on the checks, a report stated.

Theft: A Warren woman discovered $234 worth of prescription pills missing from the vehicle she had rented from a Market Street rental-car agency.

Theft: A Salinas Trail man told police another man stole $45 from him.

Aug. 5

Bad check: Police at the Mahoning County jail picked up Katie R.P. Jones, 32, of Woodbine Avenue, Warren, who was charged with passing a bad check. A manager with Hobby Lobby, 1136 Boardman-Poland Road, reported having received such a check last month.

Criminal damaging: An Afton Avenue woman reported an empty liquor bottle had been tossed through a front living-room window. Damage was estimated at $350.

Domestic violence: Wilson D. Nadal, 26, of East Indianola Avenue, Youngstown, faced a felony domestic-violence charge after officers had responded to a woman screaming at someone in a Tiffany Boulevard motel room. The victim alleged that during an argument, an intoxicated Nadal had choked and tossed her to the ground, then refused to allow her to leave.

Theft: Police took custody of Cody J. Blake, 26, who was wanted on a theft charge. Blake, of Thomson Road, Hubbard, was accused of stealing $146 worth of merchandise, including a camera, July 28 from Walmart.

Drugs: Youngstown police handed to township authorities Marquis L. Bebbs, 33, of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown, who faced a felony drug-abuse charge, related to a traffic stop June 29 near Glenwood Avenue in which multiple bags with a white substance in a larger bag were reportedly found.

Theft: A 17-year-old Youngstown boy was accused of stealing from Walmart $157 worth of items that included two adapters.

Identity fraud: A Cook Avenue woman learned that her personal information had been used without consent to open an account online. The victim also was told she owes $500 on the account.

Theft: While answering a criminal-damaging call in the 800 block of Afton Avenue, officers took Anasha S. West, 22, into custody on a theft warrant upon discovering West, of Afton, Boardman, was accused of stealing a $35 pair of shorts June 25 from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $495 worth of property from Walmart and fled on foot.

Theft: A man discovered his wallet was missing from his Shadyside Drive home.

Aug. 6

Criminal damaging: A traffic stop near Shields Road led to the arrest of Gerontios E. Ginnis, 21, of Breetz Drive, Campbell, who was wanted on a criminal-damaging warrant from Youngstown.