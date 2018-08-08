Ramp to be closed
YOUNGSTOWN
At 8 p.m. tonight, the ramp from Interstate 680 northbound to South Avenue will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday, said the Ohio Department of Transportation. A detour will be posted.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 7, 2018 12:53 p.m.
I-680 northbound ramp to South Avenue closed Wednesday night
- February 7, 2017 7:37 p.m.
I-680 ramps in Youngstown closed a few hours Wednesday
- August 21, 2017 10:58 a.m.
Ramp from SR 11 to I-80 westbound closed this afternoon
- July 20, 2018 2:57 p.m.
I-80 ramp in Liberty closed tonight until Saturday morning
- October 25, 2016 9:26 a.m.
I-680 entrance ramp in Youngstown to be closed 2 hours today
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.