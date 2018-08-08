Ramp to be closed


August 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

At 8 p.m. tonight, the ramp from Interstate 680 northbound to South Avenue will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday, said the Ohio Department of Transportation. A detour will be posted.

