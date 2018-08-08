Police respond to report of gunfire at suburban NY hospital
VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) — Police are responding to a report of gunfire at a hospital in New York City's northern suburbs.
The Journal News reported that county and state police were outside Westchester Medical Center, blocking the entrance.
Hospital workers in lab coats were seen gathering outside the hospital in pictures posted on social media.
Police officials didn't immediately respond to requests for information.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
