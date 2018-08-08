BREAKING: Youngstown police need your help to find shooting suspect

Police respond to report of gunfire at suburban NY hospital


August 8, 2018 at 11:05a.m.

VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) — Police are responding to a report of gunfire at a hospital in New York City's northern suburbs.

The Journal News reported that county and state police were outside Westchester Medical Center, blocking the entrance.

Hospital workers in lab coats were seen gathering outside the hospital in pictures posted on social media.

Police officials didn't immediately respond to requests for information.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$480000