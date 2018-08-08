Police: Man shot and killed in Philly house
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
WPVI-TV reports police responded to a Philadelphia home about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police say officers found a man who had been shot in the head.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say three men were seen fleeing from the home at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made.
An investigation continues.
