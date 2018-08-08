BREAKING: Youngstown police need your help to find shooting suspect

Police: Man shot and killed in Philly house


August 8, 2018 at 10:55a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

WPVI-TV reports police responded to a Philadelphia home about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police say officers found a man who had been shot in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say three men were seen fleeing from the home at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made.

An investigation continues.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$480000