Ohio man accused of killing wife found incompetent for trial
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An 80-year-old Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his wife and described as having Alzheimer’s disease has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
The Mansfield News Journal reports the judge’s ruling Tuesday referred to a doctor’s report finding Clyde Manley Jr. incompetent for trial. Manley has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 65-year-old Barbara Manley.
The Richland County judge ordered the Mifflin Township man to a behavioral center to see if competency can be restored. The prosecution and defense did not contest the report at the competency hearing.
Barbara Manley was found dead in the couple’s garage March 5.
Clyde Manley was described as having Alzheimer’s disease by a relative who called 911 to report the death.
