METRO DIGEST || Nominating petitions

Nominating petitions

YOUNGSTOWN

Molly Johnson of Canfield filed nominating petitions for the Mahoning County Court seat held by suspended Judge Diane Vettori. Today is the filing deadline.

Her legal focus is on civil litigation, contracts, zoning, business negotiations, real estate and landowners’ rights. She represents the sellers in the transaction that is bringing TJX Companies Inc. to Lordstown.

Ramp to be closed

YOUNGSTOWN

At 8 p.m. tonight, the ramp from Interstate 680 northbound to South Avenue will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday, said the Ohio Department of Transportation. A detour will be posted.

Camp celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Parks & Recreation Department will host an end-of-season celebration Thursday for its registered camp attendees at Eugenia Atkinson Recreational Center, 903 Otis St.

The event, which is weather-permitting, will include a game truck, DJ, book-bag giveaway, a visit from the Mahoning Valley Scrappers mascot Scrappy, a picnic lunch and more.