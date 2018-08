Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

DONALDSON, KIMBERLY ROSE, 11/02/1994, BEAVER POLICE DEPT, FRA SUSPENSION

FURQUAN, SHALLA Y, 12/19/1984, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR CONSENT AGREEMENT

HOLMES, THERESA IRENE, 07/25/1970, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

MCGARRY, DANIEL, 11/12/1985, LOWELLVILLE POLICE DEPT., VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR CONSENT AGREEMENT

MENTON, IZALENA M, 12/03/1990, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BEACH, DUSTIN ALLEN, 11/01/1985, 06/20/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BLACK, BRUCE OWEN, 03/17/1998, 05/28/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

COLE, DOUGLAS DRAKE, 01/12/1999, 04/09/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HORNBUCKLE, JOSEPH L JR, 04/03/1985, 02/05/2018

JONES, QUENTIN T, 11/29/1987,12/27/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MERRIWEATHER, HASSAN G, 11/17/1985, 05/20/2018