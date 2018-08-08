BREAKING: Jay Leno will perform on Stambaugh stage in October

August 8, 2018 at 8:23a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jay Leno will perform at Stambaugh Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show, presented by Stambaugh Auditorium and SRO Promotions will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Reserved seats range from $45 to $85 plus applicable fees. 

Tickets will be sold through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium and can be ordered by phone at 330-259-0555, online at stambaughauditorium.com or in person.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m until 6 p.m.

