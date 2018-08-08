Injured in shooting


August 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A 29-year-old man is recovering in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Mumford Drive. Police were called to the East Side home about 3 a.m. where they found the victim in the basement. The man told police he was at the home to visit his girlfriend when he saw another man there.

The victim said he went in the basement with the other man, and that is when he was shot.

