Former Lowellville chief gets probation for theft, domestic violence

YOUNGSTOWN

Stacy Kello said Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court it was either lose her life or wreck her ex-boyfriend’s career.

She chose to wreck his career, and Rick Jamrozik, former Lowellville police chief and Mahoning County Coroner’s office investigator, was sentenced to five years of probation.

That sentence was agreed on by prosecutors and defense attorneys, on charges that Jamrozik stole while working, and for beating Kello.

Jamrozik was sentenced by Judge Maureen Sweeney on a fifth-degree felony charge of theft in office for stealing $2,500 cash from a Youngstown home he responded to as a coroner’s investigator; obstructing official business, a misdemeanor, wiping his village-issued cellphone of incriminating data while he was being investigated; attempted aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, possession of criminal tools and obstructing justice.

Jamrozik pleaded guilty to theft in office and obstructing official business charges and no contest to the rest.

