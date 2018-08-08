Fitch freshman ops for STEM training over lazy summer

AUSTINTOWN

Instead of relaxing during his summer vacation, an Austintown Fitch High School ninth-grader went to school to learn about STEM.

Ryan Wilt, son of Tammy and Chuck Wilt, spent five days at Bowling Green State University, where he attended Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM program.

Ryan’s curiosity has been evident since he was young.

At 3, he said, while riding a roller coaster, instead of putting his hands up and posing for a picture for his parents, he merely stared at the mechanics making the ride go up and down.

“We asked him, ‘What are you doing?’” his mother remembered. “And he said, ‘Trying to figure out what makes this go.’”

At the National Youth Leadership Forum, Ryan said he learned about several areas of study – from robotics and engineering to medical and forensics.

“Everything was based around if we were on Mars,” he explained.

Read more about it in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.