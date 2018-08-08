Farmer's Market at B&O part of US program to help poor afford healthy food

YOUNGSTOWN

On the Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market’s first day of operation in June, the market was sold out by noon.

The third session of the Downtown Youngstown Farmer’s Market at the B&O Terminal Wednesday drew a decent crowd despite clouds hanging over the city and intermittent rain.

Unlike its inaugural session, there was plenty of produce left over at the vendors’ stands, but not for a lack of customers.



Doors opened at 10 a.m. and by 11:30 the market saw nearly 400 shoppers.

The market – a result of a partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and Mercy Health – is funded by a $1.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant meant to address food insecurity.

The dollar-for-dollar grant was matched in large part thanks to funding from Mercy Health and is meant to ensure that poor individuals receiving food assistance can afford healthy food.

The farmers market and other YNDC and Mercy Health programs – such as the Produce Perks program at the Sparkle Markets in Cornersburg, on South Avenue in Boardman and on Parkman Road in Warren – “double up” individuals’ food assistance, effectively giving them twice the purchasing power when they buy healthy food and produce.

Read more about the program in Thursday's Vindicator or o Vindy.com.