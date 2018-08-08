Ex-chief Jamrozik sentenced to 5 years probation

YOUNGSTOWN — Former Lowellville police chief and Mahoning County Coroner’s investigator Rick Jamrozik was sentenced to 5 years probation today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on theft in office charges and charges he assaulted a former girlfriend.

Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced Jamrozik, 42, of Campbell, on a charge of theft in office, for which he pleaded guilty to, and to a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of obstructing official business, possessing criminal tools and domestic violence, all misdemeanors and charges he pleaded no contest to and was found guilty of.

As a condition of the plea agreement, Jamrozik will surrender his Ohio peace officer’s training certificate which will forbid him from serving in law enforcement.

The theft in office charge says that Jamrozik stole about $2,500 from a Youngstown home where he picked up a body while working for the coroner’s office.