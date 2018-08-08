Dog attacked
HUBBARD
A woman had to take her dog to the veterinarian’s office after her neighbor’s dog on Brookside Drive got loose and attacked her dog July 31.
The dog owner, David Evans, 37, told authorities he opened the door to leave and his dog ran out and bit the neighbor’s dog. Evans was advised the dog couldn’t be left outside unattended and had to be put on a leash, and the Trumbull County Dog Warden would contact him. Another report shows the dog got loose July 7. Evans was cited for not keeping his dog on his property.
Injured in shooting
YOUNGSTOWN
A 29-year-old man is recovering in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Mumford Drive. Police were called to the East Side home about 3 a.m. where they found the victim in the basement. The man told police he was at the home to visit his girlfriend when he saw another man there.
The victim said he went in the basement with the other man, and that is when he was shot.
YSU appliance sale
YOUNGSTOWN
Great deals are to be had as Youngstown State University puts up for sale used appliances from the University Courtyard apartments, noon to 4 p.m. Thursday in the R23 parking lot next to the apartments on the east side of campus.
Items for sale include refrigerators, electric stoves, dishwashers, over-the-range microwaves and ceiling fans. The lot includes about 50 of each appliance and 25 ceiling fans. The refrigerators are between 6- and 7-years-old, and the remaining items are 15 years old.
Refrigerators are priced at $75, stoves are $10, and dishwashers, microwaves and ceiling fans are $5. All items are sold as is and need to be taken on the day of the sale. Cash and credit cards are accepted. All sales are final.
