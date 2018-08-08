Chamber to honor US congressman

KINSMAN

U.S. Rep. David Joyce of Russell, R-14th, will attend a Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber “Lattes and Legislators” event at the Peter Allen Inn, 8581 Williamsfield Kinsman Road, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 17.

Joyce will be given the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Enterprise Award during the event.

Tickets are $10. The event is sponsored by MS Consultants, 717 Credit Union and the Peter Allen Inn.

Treatment facility has grand opening

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

Verifiable Recovery Network celebrated the grand opening of a new treatment facility in New Castle on Tuesday. The facility is run through the Substance Abuse Coalition Summits of New Castle.

The VRN uses a “total abstinence medicinally assisted treatment program” to treat addictions.

The facility is located at the Joshuason Rehabilitation building at 3212 Wilmington Road in New Castle.

SC workers laid off over tariffs

COLUMBIA, S.C.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs against China are causing a South Carolina television maker to lay off nearly all of its employees because of the sudden increase in the price of components for its products.

Element TV Co. will let 126 workers go, most of them on Oct. 5, leaving behind a skeleton crew of eight employees to watch the Fairfield County plant in hopes it can reopen in three to six months, the company said in a letter to state employment officials Monday.

“The layoff and closure is a result of the new tariffs that were recently and unexpectedly imposed on many goods imported from China, including the key television components used in our assembly operations in Winnsboro,” the company wrote to the state Department of Employment and Workforce.

US consumer borrowing rose $10.2 billion in June

WASHINGTON

Americans increased their borrowing in June at the slowest annual pace in three months as the level of credit-card debt fell slightly.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that consumer debt rose a seasonally adjusted $10.2 billion in June from the prior month to a total of $3.91 trillion. Consumer borrowing increased at an annual rate of 3.1 percent in June, the slowest annual gain since March.

The category that includes credit cards slipped by $185 million in June after having surged by nearly $9.6 billion in May.

Consumer borrowing trends are closely monitored for clues they can provide about the willingness of consumers to borrow more to support their spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

During the April-July quarter, U.S. economic growth accelerated to an annual pace of 4.1 percent. The gain nearly doubled the annual growth rate of 2.2 percent during the first three months of 2018.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 41.95-0.77

Aqua America, .20 37.27-0.13

Avalon Holdings,2.98-0.21

Chemical Bank, .2856.67-0.03

Community Health Sys, .213.05-0.27

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.600.00

Farmers Nat., .0716.120.08

First Energy, .36 36.17-0.08

Fifth/Third, .1629.620.07

First Niles Financial, .059.36-0.44

FNB Corp., .1212.99-0.04

General Motors, .3837.58-0.02

General Electric, .1213.160.06

Huntington Bank, .11 15.860.07

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56117.530.41

Key Corp, .1121.460.16

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 39.480.70

Parker Hannifin, .76174.09-0.21

PNC, .75145.920.52

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88176.50-0.59

Stoneridge 31.810.44

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.400.00

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.