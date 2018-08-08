Camp celebration


August 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Parks & Recreation Department will host an end-of-season celebration Thursday for its registered camp attendees at Eugenia Atkinson Recreational Center, 903 Otis St.

The event, which is weather-permitting, will include a game truck, DJ, book-bag giveaway, a visit from the Mahoning Valley Scrappers mascot Scrappy, a picnic lunch and more.

