'Arts Across America' celebration is Monday in Warren's Quinby Park

WARREN — A celebration of art and culture in the community will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Quinby Park.

The free and family-friendly event is part of Arts Across America, a daylong initiative in partnership with The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Aspen Institutes Social Fabric Initiative, and many community organizations.

Morning festivities will include live music, opportunities to create art, and the unveiling of two public art sculptures. Residents will also have the chance to share feedback on upcoming improvements to Quinby Park.

“This will be the perfect way to kick off Arts Across America in our community,” Lisa Ramsey, deputy director of Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, said in a statement today. “Our area is rich in local talent and a love for the arts. Art brings people together, and that is something to be celebrated.”

Arts Across America celebrates communities committed to using the arts to promote connection, a strong creative economy and increased cultural citizenship.

A list of activities and entertainment that will take place during the Quinby Park event:

• The Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County will host live performances from Monument of Faith Angels, Olivia Dunn, T.C.I.M.A. Community Choir and Men with Skills.

• The Trumbull County Historical Society will be on hand to collect oral histories from those with memories of Quinby Park.

• TNP will announce the award of $40,000 in funding from the William Swanston Charitable Foundation for play infrastructure improvements. The award is in partnership with TNP, Community of Concerned Citizens II, Warren City, and the Trumbull County Combined Health District’s Creating Healthy Communities program.

• TNP will unveil two new public art sculpture installations by Tony Armeni, with funding provided by the Ohio Arts Council.

Attendees will have the opportunity to create art, enter raffle drawings and participate in other activities.

Arts Across America will continue at 5:30 p.m. at the Warren Community Amphitheatre with local performers, followed by a free performance by acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma accompanied by the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra and the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.