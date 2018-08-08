Wise-cracking driver could face charges

Staff report

WARREN

A city man may find out that his wisecracking to a police officer was not a good idea.

Martin D. Halstead, 26, of South Park Drive in Brookfield was charged with a stop sign violation and driving under suspension early Tuesday, but he could be looking at felonies if substances he’s accused of throwing from his car test positive for drugs.

Police said they observed Halstead’s vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign on Norwood Street at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday. The officer made a traffic stop where Halstead pulled into a gravel parking lot for a power substation on Norwood.

Halstead argued with the officer that he did not commit a stop-sign violation and said he would have the ticket “thrown out” of court.

After writing Halstead citations and having his car towed because he was driving without a license, Halstead walked away but said: “I am smarter than you, and I got away with it,” the officer said.

Another officer wondered if they missed something and walked around some more, locating a baggie containing six bindles of suspected heroin and a suspected crack-cocaine rock on the ground.

