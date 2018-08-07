West Branch school board puts earned income tax on fall ballot
BELOIT — The West Branch school board voted to place half-percent Earned Income Tax on the Nov. 6 ballot.
The school district is facing operational deficits in excess of $850,000 in fiscal year 2018, which began July 1. Without additional revenue, the district will continue to see a compounded effect.
The half-percent earned income tax is a five-year levy.
An earned income tax does not affect real-estate taxes within the district. Other items of note, the school board said, is if you are retired and receiving no earned income from an employer, and you are not self-employed, and have no depreciable property, you will not pay the school income tax.
