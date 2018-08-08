Warren Township suing to evict recovery home

Staff report

WARREN

Warren Township trustees have filed legal action against the owner of a recovery house at 4015 Leavitt Drive, saying it violates the single-family residential zoning for the neighborhood.

The suit is filed by the trustees and their zoning inspector in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court against FSSH Holdings of Akron and its statutory agent, Scott Wilkes of Akron.

The suit says the property was developed as a single-family home and was used for that purpose.

But the township believes the home has been used for short-term, transient housing for five to 10 unrelated individuals in recent months. People in recovery houses like this typically stay less than 30 days, the suit says.

