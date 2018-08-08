Warren Township suing to evict recovery home
Staff report
WARREN
Warren Township trustees have filed legal action against the owner of a recovery house at 4015 Leavitt Drive, saying it violates the single-family residential zoning for the neighborhood.
The suit is filed by the trustees and their zoning inspector in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court against FSSH Holdings of Akron and its statutory agent, Scott Wilkes of Akron.
The suit says the property was developed as a single-family home and was used for that purpose.
But the township believes the home has been used for short-term, transient housing for five to 10 unrelated individuals in recent months. People in recovery houses like this typically stay less than 30 days, the suit says.
Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 8, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Warren trustees sues recovery house operators
- August 6, 2018 9:18 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING WEDNESDAY
- July 26, 2018 11:05 a.m.
Ohio attorney general files suit against Youngstown construction company
- March 26, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Planned Liberty recovery home aims to help women transition into drug-free life
- November 14, 2017 midnight
Nuisance property
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.