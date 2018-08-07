Warren man charged with indecent exposure

WARREN — Andra K. Pugh. 58, of Adelaide Avenue Southeast, was arraigned today on indecent exposure, menacing and disorderly conduct charges after police found him in the 1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue Southeast at 5:40 p.m. Monday with his shorts down, exposing himself.

Before police arrested him, he refused to stop walking away from them. He had a beer in one hand and a bottle of wine in the other and was stumbling, police said.

While being transported to the Trumbull County jail, he threatened to kill one of the officers, police said.