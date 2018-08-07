Warren man charged with indecent exposure
WARREN — Andra K. Pugh. 58, of Adelaide Avenue Southeast, was arraigned today on indecent exposure, menacing and disorderly conduct charges after police found him in the 1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue Southeast at 5:40 p.m. Monday with his shorts down, exposing himself.
Before police arrested him, he refused to stop walking away from them. He had a beer in one hand and a bottle of wine in the other and was stumbling, police said.
While being transported to the Trumbull County jail, he threatened to kill one of the officers, police said.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 15, 2017 midnight
Beaver Township man charged with indecent exposure
- May 18, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Neurologist arrested on exposure charges
- August 16, 2017 2:10 p.m.
Man charged with urinating on Philadelphia synagogue walls
- June 4, 2018 2:26 p.m.
Girard man will be arraigned in exposure incident
- March 27, 2018 midnight
Former slugger Belle arrested
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.