Walgreens pharmacy, AAA11 provide fall-prevention resources today
WARREN — Area Agency on Aging 11 Inc. will partner with the Walgreens at 3390 Elm Road NE at 2 p.m. today to educate older customers about how to reduce their risk of injury from falls.
Last week, the Ohio Department of Aging announced a collaboration between Walgreens drug stores throughout Ohio, Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging and local Area Agencies on Aging to help reduce falls among older adults. According to the state, one in three older Ohioans fall each year.
“Older adult falls are an epidemic in Ohio,” said Beverley L. Laubert, director of the Ohio Department of Aging.
