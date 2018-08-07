'Smarter' man now may face drug charges after wisecrack

WARREN — A city man may find out that a wisecracking remark to a police officer was not a good idea.

Martin D. Halstead, 26, of South Park Drive in Brookfield is charged with several traffic offenses in Warren Municipal Court, but he could be looking at felonies if substances he's accused of throwing from his car test positive for drugs.

Police said they observed Halstead's vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign on Norwood Street at 12:28 a.m. today. The officer made a traffic stop after Halstead pulled into a gravel parking lot on Norwood Street.

Halstead argued with the officer that he did not commit a stop-sign violation and said he would have the ticket "thrown out" of court.

After writing Halstead citations and having his car towed because he was driving without a license, Halstead walked away but said "I am smarter than you, and I got away with it," the officer said.

Another officer wondered if they missed something and walked around some more, locating a baggie containing six bindles of suspected heroin and a suspected crack cocaine rock on the ground.

The first officer then reviewed the mobile video recorder in his cruiser, and it showed that Halstead had tossed a baggie with something inside of it from the passenger side window near the location where the baggie was later found.

An officer located Halstead not far away and brought him back to the scene, where he was informed that officers will send the suspected drugs to the state crime lab for testing.

If it tests positive, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.