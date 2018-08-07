Safety Village is Thursday in Boardman
BOARDMAN
More than 130 incoming kindergarten students will experience Safety Village on Thursday.
The hands-on event will be in the parking lot of Glenwood Junior High School, 7635 Glenwood Ave.
Groups of students will participate in stations from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. that include lessons on bus and fire safety. They will talk about stranger danger, climb out the window of the Boardman Fire Department Smokehouse, examine a fire truck and police cruiser up close and learn how to safely approach the school bus before they take a ride. School starts Aug. 27.
